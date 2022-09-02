ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ON24 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

ON24 Trading Down 2.0 %

ONTF stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.43. ON24 has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $22.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,363 shares of company stock worth $87,995. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 12.0% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,319,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 248,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 119,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ON24 by 12.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,587,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 171,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,185,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 453,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

