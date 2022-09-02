Onooks Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Onooks has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $64,821.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Onooks has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 402.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,861.88 or 0.19382272 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830794 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015967 BTC.
About Onooks
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
