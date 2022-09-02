Opacity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $17,968.00 (OPCT)

Opacity (OPCT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Opacity has a market cap of $3.18 million and $17,968.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,225.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00133031 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00034965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085304 BTC.

About Opacity

OPCT is a coin. It was first traded on November 12th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 coins. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opacity has established itself as a tool to effortlessly share files uploaded through Oyster. After coming to an agreement, the projects will move forward together under that name. Opacity is a great step as it closes the former Oyster chapter and continues its mission to bring anonymized and decentralized data storage to all. Opacity means the user is in control over who sees his data. It keeps the users' filehandle private, and will be the only one able to access that file. Selectively share it with friends, or whole communities, to make files accessible to whatever audience you like. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

