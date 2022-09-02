Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. Open Text has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $55.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

