Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC cut shares of Open Text from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Open Text stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,538,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,985,000 after purchasing an additional 899,891 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,938,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,751,000 after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 10,109,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,206 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,113,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,218,000 after acquiring an additional 760,505 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

