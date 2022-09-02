OpenOcean Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.06 million and $539,242.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.01312232 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015627 BTC.
OpenOcean Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
Buying and Selling OpenOcean
Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.