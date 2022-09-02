OpenOcean Trading 12.2% Lower This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. OpenOcean has a market cap of $5.06 million and $539,242.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 82% against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.01312232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015627 BTC.

OpenOcean Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,903,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.