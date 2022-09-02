Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 28th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for 9 Meters Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NMTR. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

NMTR stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,136,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 43,369 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 20,833 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 3,414.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 495,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 481,675 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 53,912 shares during the period. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,454,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,511.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,454,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,511.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Temperato purchased 125,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,427,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,330.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

