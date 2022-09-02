Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 228 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 72,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,707,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 113.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

