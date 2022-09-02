Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 78,364 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,706,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,755 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,172,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 816,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 510,049 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 872.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after acquiring an additional 494,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,597,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,844,000 after acquiring an additional 364,704 shares during the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.27) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.70 ($12.96) to €12.80 ($13.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

