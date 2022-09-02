Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,088 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $1,713,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,626.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITCI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $50.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 232.11%. The business had revenue of $55.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.