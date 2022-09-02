Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,486 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nutanix by 8.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTNX. William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

