Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 208,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,630 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CS. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 1,055,281 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 446,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after buying an additional 438,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,515,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $11.04.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.50 to CHF 6 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 price target (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

