Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ChampionX by 113.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 87.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHX stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.09.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.98%.

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

