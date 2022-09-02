Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 355.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLT. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLT opened at $211.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.