Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,695 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 47,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Element Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Element Solutions by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

About Element Solutions

(Get Rating)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.