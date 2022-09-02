Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,049 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,002,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 205,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $142.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock worth $4,436,354. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

ZM opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.16 and its 200-day moving average is $108.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.79 and a 1-year high of $306.26. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.61.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

