Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 120 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $143.97 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $148.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

