Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Position in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JOANN were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOANN during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 920.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JOANN by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOANN alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on JOAN shares. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of JOAN opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $290.36 million, a P/E ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.09 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JOANN Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

JOANN Profile

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.