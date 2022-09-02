Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at about $666,860,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,445,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,307,000 after acquiring an additional 244,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,446,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,642,000 after purchasing an additional 227,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth $22,394,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 306.6% during the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 237,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of BMO opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $90.41 and a one year high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $1.086 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Desjardins dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

