Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,305 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 8.0% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

