Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Snap by 198.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $515,307.41. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,555,990.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $515,307.41. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 696,175 shares in the company, valued at $8,555,990.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $475,365.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 623,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,663.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap Stock Up 7.0 %

SNAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Snap to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Snap stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.01. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Articles

