Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monroe Capital were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the first quarter worth $100,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 13,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRCC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Monroe Capital stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. The company has a market cap of $183.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.16. Monroe Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

