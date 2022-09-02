Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 233.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 468,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 328,195 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 302,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after purchasing an additional 67,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

