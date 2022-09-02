Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 145.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,501 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 79.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 417.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of REYN opened at $28.00 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $28.51.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $917.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.73 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

