Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €58.00 ($59.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($57.14) to €59.00 ($60.20) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($49.08) to €51.30 ($52.35) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

NYSE:TTE opened at $49.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.21. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

