Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI opened at $54.82 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $75.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.76 and its 200-day moving average is $52.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

