Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 311.5% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 68,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $312,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,947 shares during the period. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:SYF opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.57. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.10.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

