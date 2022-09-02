Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $1.20 Million in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DINO. TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Trading Down 2.9 %

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other HF Sinclair news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $52,544.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,203.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 10,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $563,803.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,021.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,848. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DINO stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $29.14 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.