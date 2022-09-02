Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 866 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,191,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 869,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 717.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group Trading Up 0.5 %

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a PE ratio of 83.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.