Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Andersons by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.13 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04.

Andersons Announces Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANDE has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $31,305.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,775,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock worth $2,176,972 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

