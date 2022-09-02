Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBR opened at $158.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.24. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

