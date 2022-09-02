Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in WestRock by 634.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity

WestRock Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.90.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

