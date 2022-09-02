Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $15.45 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.