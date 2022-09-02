Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,319 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,064,798,000 after buying an additional 230,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $2,691,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.95.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $65.92 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

