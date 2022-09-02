Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 21,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,281,421.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

NBIX opened at $105.63 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.36 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average is $94.14.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Articles

