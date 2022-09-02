Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,256 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 41.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 189.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 53,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,897,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,078.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,500 over the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average is $64.39. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $127.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.



