Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,697 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,697 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 426,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after purchasing an additional 297,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2,021.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 79,956 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 499.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 26,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $40.94 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.32.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.