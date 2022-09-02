Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 771 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXPI stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average is $176.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $140.33 and a twelve month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.