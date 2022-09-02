Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 849 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.5% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 165.1% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H. L. Ormond & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $1,256,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.1 %

S&P Global stock opened at $351.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.46. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $311.87 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

