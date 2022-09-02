Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000746 BTC on exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $91.42 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 962,424,585 coins and its circulating supply is 614,793,591 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain.

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.