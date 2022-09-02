Orbs Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.34 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $111.53 million and $1.34 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orbs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

