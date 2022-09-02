Orca Tops One Day Volume of $1.99 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00004502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orca has a market capitalization of $19.98 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orca has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $299.00 or 0.01497466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828999 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015560 BTC.
About Orca
Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,411 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Orca
