Orca Tops One Day Volume of $1.99 Million (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Orca coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00004502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orca has a market capitalization of $19.98 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Orca has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orca

Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,411 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orca

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

