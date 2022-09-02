O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Trimmed by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,651,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,171,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after acquiring an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after acquiring an additional 233,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY opened at $706.47 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $688.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $668.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total transaction of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 67,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $5,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 294,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,207,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

