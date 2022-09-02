Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $48.26 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.26 million and $358,325.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004922 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,585.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.75 or 0.07999547 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00819512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015720 BTC.

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,550,566 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

