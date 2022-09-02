Origin Dollar (OUSD) Achieves Market Cap of $48.26 Million

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $48.26 million and $358,325.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004922 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,585.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.75 or 0.07999547 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00819512 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015720 BTC.
Origin Dollar Profile
Origin Dollar’s total supply is 48,550,566 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol.
Origin Dollar Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.