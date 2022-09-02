Origin Protocol (OGN) Reaches One Day Volume of $17.44 Million

Origin Protocol (OGN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $65.08 million and approximately $17.44 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 388,570,733 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9.

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

