Origin Sport (ORS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Origin Sport has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $431,556.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00050483 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000209 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

