OriginTrail (TRAC) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $81.43 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001114 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Get OriginTrail alerts:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,449,436 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

