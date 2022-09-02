Origo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $807.00 (OGO)

Origo (OGO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. Origo has a total market capitalization of $216,896.85 and $807.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origo has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,209.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00132523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00034330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00084850 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

OGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The official website for Origo is origo.network. Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork.

Buying and Selling Origo

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.