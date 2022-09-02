OST (OST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,123.00

OST (OST) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One OST coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a market capitalization of $342,012.47 and approximately $17,123.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OST has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,023.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00132710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00034303 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085966 BTC.

OST Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OST is ost.com. OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.