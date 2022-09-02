Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Down to $52.83

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.83, but opened at $51.04. Ovintiv shares last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 53,306 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

